Motorola Unveils Affordable Moto G Power 5G with 120Hz Display

Motorola has officially unveiled its latest addition to the G-series smartphone lineup, the Moto G Power 5G, in the US market. As the successor to the 2022 Moto G Power model, the new device boasts several significant upgrades.

Design and Display

Moto G Power 5G, boasts a 6.5-inch center-aligned punch-hole LCD display. It has an HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for a better viewing experience.

ALSO READ Dubai Residents Stop Buying Gold as Price Surges to One-Year High

The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button for easy use. On the back of the phone, a small rectangular camera module provides a sleek and modern look to the overall design.

Internals and Software

The Moto G Power 5G boasts impressive specifications under its hood, starting with the MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor based on 6nm architecture. It offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage, which can be expanded through a microSD card.

In terms of software, the G Power 5G comes equipped with the latest Android 13 operating system (OS) right out of the box.

Cameras

Turning attention to the Moto G Power 5G’s shooting capabilities, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro lens. Moreover, the device features a 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone has an enormous 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Moving on to pricing and availability, the Moto G Power 5G’s 4GB + 128GB variant comes with a starting price of $299.99. While the price of the 6GB + 256GB version remains undisclosed for the time being.

ALSO READ Global Digital Media Giants Raise Concerns Over Pakistan’s Data Protection Bill 2023

Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone from 13 April onwards via Best Buy, Amazon, and the official Motorola website.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G Specifications