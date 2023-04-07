Motorola Unveils Affordable Moto G Power 5G with 120Hz Display

Motorola has officially unveiled its latest addition to the G-series smartphone lineup, the Moto G Power 5G, in the US market. As the successor to the 2022 Moto G Power model, the new device boasts several significant upgrades.
Design and Display
Moto G Power 5G, boasts a 6.5-inch center-aligned punch-hole LCD display. It has an HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for a better viewing experience.
The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button for easy use. On the back of the phone, a small rectangular camera module provides a sleek and modern look to the overall design.
Internals and Software
The Moto G Power 5G boasts impressive specifications under its hood, starting with the MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor based on 6nm architecture. It offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage, which can be expanded through a microSD card.
In terms of software, the G Power 5G comes equipped with the latest Android 13 operating system (OS) right out of the box.
Cameras
Turning attention to the Moto G Power 5G’s shooting capabilities, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro lens. Moreover, the device features a 16MP front-facing selfie camera.
Battery and Pricing
The smartphone has an enormous 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Moving on to pricing and availability, the Moto G Power 5G’s 4GB + 128GB variant comes with a starting price of $299.99. While the price of the 6GB + 256GB version remains undisclosed for the time being.
Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone from 13 April onwards via Best Buy, Amazon, and the official Motorola website.
Motorola Moto G Power 5G Specifications
- Chipset:Mediatek Dimensity 930
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU:IMG BXM-8-256
- OS: Android 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Display:
- 6.5″ IPS LCD with 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB
- Internal: 256 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)
- Front: 16MP
- Colors: Dark Blue
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging
- Price: $299