Intelligence Agencies on High Alert as Suspicious Man Caught Inside PM House

In a startling turn of events, a suspicious person managed to enter the Prime Minister’s (PM) House in Islamabad, only to be caught by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials.

According to sources, the suspect, who claimed to be a resident of Afghanistan, was apprehended by the CTD and subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location for further questioning.

The CTD, along with other security agencies and the police, have initiated a full-scale investigation to determine how the suspect was able to breach the security perimeter and enter the PM House undetected.

The incident has raised serious questions about the security protocols in place. It has also prompted security agencies to intensify their efforts and conduct a thorough search to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

The motives of the suspect remain unknown. The CTD and other security agencies are working tirelessly to gather more information and uncover the truth behind this alarming intrusion.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining high levels of security and vigilance in places of national importance. The government and security agencies must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of public officeholders.