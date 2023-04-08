Leading Dubai Airline Warns Passengers of New Virus Outbreak

Dubai-based carrier, Emirates, has issued a warning for its passengers traveling to Oman over the outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus. The move comes after Omani authorities warned all airlines regarding the disease.

According to the warning, those who have traveled from the affected countries must isolate and seek help if they fall ill within 21 days of travel.

Travel Advisory by UAE

UAE also issued a travel advisory for its citizens, instructing them to avoid traveling to two African countries impacted by the outbreak of the highly infectious Marburg virus.

Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania have reported at least 10 deaths from the deadly virus, which is identical to Ebola, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) took to Twitter, advising its citizens against traveling to these virus-hit countries. The ministry warned the public to postpone their trips to these states for their well-being.

نظراً لإعلان السلطات الصحية في جمهورية تنزانيا الإتحادية وجمهورية غينيا الاستوائية عن رصد تفشيات لمرض فيروس "ماربورغ" وانطلاقاً من حرص الوزارة على سلامة مواطني الدولة، تنصح الوزارة بتأجيل السفر في الوقت الحالي إلى جمهورية تنزانيا الإتحادية وجمهورية غينيا الاستوائية.

It also advised citizens currently living in or visiting these countries to take precautions and follow safety protocols issued by the authorities. In case of an emergency, MoFAIC urged citizens to reach out via the number 0097180024.

About the Virus

Marburg virus is a highly infectious disease with no cure or vaccine. It is spread through contact with bodily fluids and can cause severe bleeding, fever, and organ failure. The virus is named after the city of Marburg, where the first outbreak occurred in 1967.