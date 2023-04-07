Emirates Announces Global Recruitment Drive for Multiple Cabin Crew Jobs

Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has announced a global recruitment drive for multiple cabin crew positions, inviting applicants from around the world to join its team.

The airline seeks to expand its cabin crew team to support its growing operations, with openings available across its global network.

This announcement presents an exciting opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in the aviation industry, as Emirates is known for its exceptional service and world-class training programs.

The airline recruits in two ways: open day and by invitation only. During open days, applicants must simply show up at the recruitment location without first completing an application. They must, however, follow all guidelines on the Emirates website before heading there.

For invites only, candidates must submit an online application, following which they will be invited to the next round of the process.

Emirates is conducting open days and invites only recruitment in many cities around the globe, including Copenhagen, Perth, London, Hagen, Athens, Liverpool, Bratislava, Nottingham, San Francisco, Barcelona, Warsaw, Vienna, London, Glasgow, Sydney, Karachi, Hong Kong, Ankara, Istanbul, Dhahran, Osaka Verna, Madrid, and Cairo among many others.

Here is the important information that you need to know:

Requirements

To qualify for the Emirates cabin crew, candidates must fulfill the following requirements:

Proficiency in written and spoken English (additional languages are preferred).

Possess a friendly and collaborative personality.

Minimum height of 160cm and the ability to reach 212cm high.

Meet the employment visa criteria set by the UAE.

Additionally, candidates must also have:

At least one year of experience in hospitality or customer service.

High school education (Grade 12) as a minimum.

No visible tattoos while wearing the Emirates cabin crew uniform.

Recruitment Date

The recruitment drive began on 7 April and will run until 30 May, with more dates to be announced by Emirates on its website.

As previously mentioned, hiring is taking place all around the world, with each city having a different date for an open day or invites only recruitment. Candidates can check these details on Emirates’ website by clicking here.

How to Apply

Residents of cities where open days are being held can go to the venue listed on the website, where dates, time, and venue are already mentioned.

Residents of cities with invites-only recruitment must apply online by clicking here.

Recruitment Day Dress Code

During the recruitment process, candidates are required to adhere to a specific dress code. Male candidates must have neat hair, clean-shaven faces, wear business attire, and formal shoes. Female candidates are required to tie their hair back neatly, wear full makeup, business attire, and high-heeled shoes.

Benefits

Emirates offers several attractive privileges to its crew members, which are mentioned below;