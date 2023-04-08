5 Scholarships That Allow Free Study in Canada Without IELTS

Canada is one of the most popular study destinations for foreigners, and the Canadian government realizes the importance of attracting outstanding students from around the world.

To make the process a little easier, several scholarships are available to international students who want to pursue education in Canada but do not have an IELTS score.

Here are the five scholarships in Canada that do not require an IELTS score:

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships are given to doctorate candidates who have demonstrated excellent leadership and academic achievement.

The Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships are available to postdoctoral researchers in natural and social sciences, health sciences, and humanities.

The Canada Graduate Scholarships – Master’s Program is for students pursuing a master’s degree at a Canadian university.

The Mitacs Globalink Research Awards support international undergraduate and graduate students conducting research in Canada.

The Canada-China Scholars Exchange Program provides scholarships to Canadian and Chinese students who wish to study in each other’s nations.

These scholarships are available for Master’s and Ph.D. level programs at Canadian universities, and the good news is that international students do not need to provide an IELTS score to apply. Students can apply for these awards regardless of the subject in which they are enrolled.

Benefits

Canadian government scholarships provide a range of benefits for international students seeking higher education. These include:

Financial support.

Research opportunities.

Professional development.

Cultural exchange.

Networking

International recognition.

To elaborate, scholarships offer funding for tuition, living costs, and research. They provide students with the chance to work with leading researchers, gain valuable skills, and experience different cultures.

Moreover, they also allow students to network with peers and professionals in their field, while earning international recognition for their achievements.

Eligible Countries

Canadian government scholarships are widely available at universities and research institutions throughout the country, making it possible for international students to pursue higher education in Canada.

Some of these scholarships, such as the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships and Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships, are open to students at any institution in Canada, while others may be specific to certain universities or research institutions.

In cases such as the Canada-China Scholars’ Exchange Program, the location of the scholarship is dependent on a deal between the governments of both countries.

Interested applicants can find detailed information about the eligibility criteria, application process, and participating institutions by referring to the websites of the respective scholarship programs (also given below).

Canada has many cities that are popular for their education quality, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Ottawa, all of which have numerous universities offering these scholarships.

Eligibility Criteria

All scholarships have distinct criteria, however, here’s an overview of some of the eligibility requirements of each scholarship:

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships : Doctoral students earning their first doctorate degree are eligible, based on academic achievement, research potential, and leadership qualities.

: Doctoral students earning their first doctorate degree are eligible, based on academic achievement, research potential, and leadership qualities. Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships : Postdoctoral researchers in natural and social sciences, health sciences, and humanities are eligible based on intellectual achievement and research potential.

: Postdoctoral researchers in natural and social sciences, health sciences, and humanities are eligible based on intellectual achievement and research potential. Canada Graduate Scholarships – Master’s Program : Open to master’s degree students at Canadian universities based on academic performance and research ability.

: Open to master’s degree students at Canadian universities based on academic performance and research ability. Mitacs Globalink Research Awards : Open to international undergraduate and graduate students based on outstanding academic performance and research aptitude.

: Open to international undergraduate and graduate students based on outstanding academic performance and research aptitude. Canada-China Scholars’ Exchange Program: Open to all levels of Canadian and Chinese students and academics interested in studying or conducting research in the other nation.

Application Process

Interested candidates can check all other details, including the application process on the websites given below: