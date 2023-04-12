CDA Finally Reveals Completion Deadlines for Major Ongoing Projects

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Noorul Amin Mengal, has stated that ongoing major development projects are slated to be completed by June and July of this year.

The Chairman specifically mentioned that the Bara Kahu Bypass, Margalla Avenue, and IJP Road are among the projects that will be completed.

Additionally, the Chairman emphasized that the CDA management is prioritizing the quality development of C sectors. He underscored the importance of green spaces such as national and public parks as being vital assets of the federal capital.

To ensure the preservation of Islamabad’s green area, the Chairman announced that the CDA has established a Green Fund. This fund will be fueled by allocating a portion of the budget for every development project, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Chairman said that 300 private schools have been identified and will be relocated to new plots. The private schools will be given plots on a 33-year lease. The schools will be given plots at a 55 percent rebate on the DC rate for a lease of 10 years.

Additionally, the Building Control Inspectors’ powers are being withdrawn to eliminate the possibility of corrupt practices. Building Control Wing will now be established, each headed by an Assistant Director, to inspect commercial and residential buildings for the approval of building plans and to prevent illegal construction activities.

To ensure compliance with layout plans, the CDA will take possession of amenities plots, including graveyards, schools, parks, playgrounds, etc., to prevent societies from violating the layout plan.