Imported Cars, Mobiles Set to Get Cheaper as Regulatory Duties Expire

The time-bound notifications on the imposition of regulatory duties and Additional Customs Duties (ACDs) on the import of over 600 luxury and non-essential items have expired.

The FBR’s SRO204(I)/2023, SRO205(I)/2023, and SRO206(I)/2023 have expired on March 31, 2023. Resultantly, the RDs/ADCs on the import of such items have been abolished from April 1, 2023. This essentially means that there is no longer any regulatory duty for used cars of up to 1,800cc while duty rates have been significantly cut for new cars, mobile phones, and other goods.

Through SRO206(I)/2023, the FBR had extended the time period of SRO1572(I)/2022 dealing with the additional customs duty on the import of items.

Under SRO204(I)/2023, the FBR had extended the period up to March 31, 2023, for the imposition of the regulatory duties on the import of items under SRO1571(I)/2022.

The FBR had issued SRO1571(I)/2022 and SRO1572(I)/2022 dated August 22, 2022, to increase/revise regulatory duties and also raise additional customs duty on the import of luxury and non-essential items.

The enhanced rates of RDs remained applicable from August 22, 2022, to February 21, 2023, under the SRO1571(I)/2022 and RD remained applicable on the import of items falling under the serial number 554 of the SRO1571(I)/2022 from August 22, 2022, to November 1, 2022.

The FBR issued notifications to extend the time period of the regulatory duties and the ACDs on the import of luxury and non-essential items up to March 31, 2023. The said notifications expired on March 31, 2023.

Under the SRO1572(I)/2022, a 7 percent additional customs duty was applicable on goods falling under tariff slab of 30 percent and higher slabs as well as slabs of specific rates, except the following which shall be charged at the rate of two percent: on the goods falling under specified PCT codes and cars, jeeps, light commercial vehicles in CKD condition exceeding 1,000cc and heavy commercial vehicles in CKD condition.

From August 22, 2022, to February 21, 2023, the FBR also imposed 35 percent additional customs duty on the import of vehicles falling under the PCT codes 8703.2323 (Sport utility vehicles -SUVs 4×4); 8703.2329 (other vehicles); 8703.2490 (other vehicles, with only compression- ignition internal combustion piston engine (diesel or semidiesel); 8703.3223 (components for the assembly/manufacture of sport utility vehicles, in any kit form); 8703.3225 (all-terrain vehicles (4×4); 8703.3229 (other); 8703.3390 (other vehicles, with both spark-ignition internal combustion piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion, other than those capable of being charged by plugging to an external source of electric power); and 8703.9000 (other) as per the SRO1517(I)/2022.

Under the SRO1571(I)/2022, the regulatory duty was increased from 5 percent to 100 percent on the import of new vehicles with a cylinder capacity exceeding 1,000cc but not exceeding 1,300cc.

The RD was also increased the import of chocolates from 10 to 49 percent; jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree, and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter from 20 percent to 49 percent.

The regulatory duty was increased from 20 to 49 percent on the import of fruit, nuts, and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or Included.

The RD was also increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored; ice and snow.

The FBR had imposed 20 percent RD on the import of seeds, jewelry boxes (49 percent RD); doors, windows, and other frames (49 percent RD), and storage heating radiators (49 percent RD).

The RD was increased on the import of 25 to 49 percent on the import of waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavored.

The FBR had imposed 49 percent RD on the import of baths, shower-baths, sinks, and washbasins; 24 percent RD on toilet papers, toilet or facial tissue stocks, and 49 percent RD on the import of tableware and kitchenware.

The RD was increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of tableware, kitchenware, other household articles, and toilet articles, of porcelain or china.

The RD was increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of table, kitchen, or other household articles and parts thereof, of iron or steel, iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves, and the like, of iron or steel.

The RD was increased from 15 percent to 49 percent on the import of spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake- servers, fish- knives, butcher- knives, sugar tongs, and similar kitchen or tableware.

The RD was increased from 10 percent to 49 percent on the import of hair dryers, other hairdressing apparatus, electric ovens, electric ranges, electric roasters/grillers, and other coffee or tea makers and toasters.

The RD was increased from Rs. 300/set to Rs. 1,000/set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets other having C&F value up to US$ 30 per set.

The RD was increased from Rs. 3,000 per set to Rs. 6,000 per set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets having C&F Value above US$ 30 per set but not exceeding US$ 100 per set.

The FBR had imposed five percent RD on the import of all kinds of microphones and stands therefore; loudspeakers, whether or not mounted in their enclosures, headphones, and earphones, whether or not combined with a microphone, and sets consisting of a microphone and one or more loudspeakers; audio-frequency electric amplifiers; electric sound amplifier sets.

The RD increased the import of LCD, LED, and OLED from 15 percent to 49 percent. The FBR had imposed 29 percent RD on the import of electronic cigarettes and similar personal electric vaporizing devices.

Similarly, 49 percent RD was imposed on the import of smoking pipes including pipe bowls and cigar and cigarette holders and parts thereof.

The FBR had raised RD from 30 percent to 49 percent on the import of spectacles, goggles, and the like, corrective and protective or other.