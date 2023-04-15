Xiaomi 13 Ultra Will Come With Professional Camera Accessories

Xiaomi is set to launch the 13 Ultra on April 18, and the company has stated that it will be a professional camera device rather than just a flagship smartphone with impressive cameras.

To emphasize its importance, Xiaomi is planning to launch the phone with exclusive camera accessories, namely a “67 mm filter adapter”. Although the image posted features a mysterious shadow, upon increasing the brightness, it is apparent that the accessory will function as a case and have a green leather texture.

Here is what it will look like.

We anticipate that the case will feature a real E67 Leica 67 UVa II filter for the camera, similar to what Sony did with the Xperia Pro series in the past. The significant question remains whether Xiaomi is developing a dedicated camera app that can elevate the cinematic experience to new heights.

In terms of camera specifications, all four lenses are expected to feature 50 MP Sony sensors, with the main shooter utilizing a 1″ IMX 989 sensor and the other three equipped with Sony IMX 858 sensors. This has recently been confirmed by Xiaomi through teaser posters.

It also talks about improved noise reduction capabilities and HDR support, meaning the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will not only have an improved camera setup but a more versatile one too.

Additionally, Xiaomi is likely to include the latest hardware in the 13 Ultra, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a high refresh rate OLED display, a large battery with super fast charging, and more. Stay tuned.