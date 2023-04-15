Multiple UAE Airlines Cancel Flights to Sudan Amid Armed Conflict

A number of UAE-based airlines, including Emirates, Flydubai, and Air Arabia have suspended their flights to Sudan owing to clashes at Khartoum Airport and several other areas.

An extremely concerning situation has unfolded in Sudan after an indigenous paramilitary force, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), took over the control of Khartoum International Airport (KRT), resulting in armed clashes with the Sudanese Army.

According to the details, Emirates and Flydubai have suspended their operations in Sudan from 15 to 17 April, while Air Arabia has announced that all flights remain canceled until further notice.

In an official statement, Emirates said it has canceled all flights to and from Khartoum from 15 to 17 April due to the civil unrest in the capital city. It stated that passengers, who were supposed to fly there, will not be able to do so.

The airline has advised the affected passengers to contact their travel agent or Emirates call center for rebooking options.

Khartoum Airport Takeover

Sudan’s RSF has reportedly seized control of key locations in the country, including the presidential palace, the army chief’s residence, and KRT.

The RSF has also claimed to have taken over airports in Merowe and El-Obeid. The power struggle between the RSF and the army has led to armed clashes, with gunfire heard in various parts of Khartoum and neighboring cities. Eyewitnesses have also reported the shooting.