UAE Airlines Extend Flight Suspension to Sudan

Two UAE-based airlines, Flydubai, and Emirates, have extended their flight suspension to Sudan until 25 April due to armed clashes at Khartoum Airport and several other areas.

These airlines had announced a suspension from 15 to 17 April after a concerning situation unfolded in Sudan when a paramilitary force, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), assumed control of Khartoum International Airport (KRT), resulting in armed clashes with the Sudanese Army.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia had already declared that all of its flights will remain suspended until further notice.

Sudan Unrest

Witnesses reported that the Sudanese army seemed to be winning the violent power struggle against an opposing paramilitary group on Sunday, using air strikes to attack their bases.

The clashes have resulted in the deaths of 97 civilians and 365 injuries since they began, according to Sudanese medical teams.

On Saturday, violence broke out between the Sudanese army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the country’s transitional Sovereign Council, and the RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also a Deputy Head of the Council.

This marks the first instance of such conflict since the two groups joined forces to remove former authoritarian ruler Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019. The disagreement arose over the integration of the RSF into the military as part of a transition toward civilian rule.