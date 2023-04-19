Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj Reports Possible ‘Match-Fixing’ Approach

Indian cricketer, Mohammed Siraj, has made headlines for reporting a corrupt approach that was made to him in the recently concluded ODI series between India and Australia.

According to media reports, the 29-year-old pacer informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the incident, and prompt action has been taken by the authorities.

However, it emerged that the suspect, a Hyderabad-based driver addicted to betting on cricket matches, has been arrested and is being interrogated by law enforcement agencies.

The BCCI also confirmed that the suspect was not a bookie but a driver from Hyderabad who had lost a significant amount of money and approached Siraj for inside information.

BCCI officials stated that it is essential for every player and official to report such incidents promptly to the relevant authority to maintain the integrity of the game of cricket.

The official added that the BCCI has strengthened its Anti-Corruption Unit network after the 2013 spot-fixing scandal that implicated Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, and Ajit Chandila.

During the 2021 IPL, the BCCI suspended the Bangladesh veteran all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, for not reporting a corrupt approach during his IPL stint in the previous season.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohammed Siraj is currently representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.