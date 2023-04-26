Here’s How Freelancers and Skilled Workers Can Get UAE Green Visa

The UAE Green Visa is the perfect option for those wanting to move to UAE without being tied to a specific employer. This visa allows the holder to sponsor themselves for 5 years without needing the support of a UAE national or employer.
The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) stated that the goal of this visa is to make the job market more flexible and attract exceptional talent from different countries. In addition to providing a long-term residency solution, the UAE Green Visa also offers several benefits for the visa holder’s family.
Eligible Individuals
Self-employed, skilled workers, investors, and freelancers can apply for UAE Green Visa.
Benefits
- Eliminates the requirement of employment to stay in UAE.
- Allows sponsorship for unmarried daughters of any age and sons up to 25 years old.
- Extended grace period of six months after the 5-year validity.
Documents Required from Freelancers or Self-Employed
- A freelance or self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources.
- Proof of Emiratization with a bachelor’s degree or specialized diploma.
- Evidence of annual income from self-employment for the last two years, totaling at least AED 360,000, or evidence of financial stability for their stay in the UAE.
Documents Required from Skilled Workers
- A valid employment contract.
- Must be categorized in the first, second, or third occupational level in accordance with the Ministry of Human Resources.
- At least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
- A minimum salary of AED 15,000 per month.
Documents Required from Investors
- Approval from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).
- Proof of investment.
- Approval from other local authorities.
How to Apply
- Visit the website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai or download its app.
- Create an account.
- Select the green residency option under the services section.
- Choose the relevant subcategory, including skilled worker, partner, freelancer, or investor.
- Attach the necessary documents.
- Pay the AED 2,280 fees.
- Submit the request.