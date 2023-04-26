Here’s How Freelancers and Skilled Workers Can Get UAE Green Visa

The UAE Green Visa is the perfect option for those wanting to move to UAE without being tied to a specific employer. This visa allows the holder to sponsor themselves for 5 years without needing the support of a UAE national or employer.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) stated that the goal of this visa is to make the job market more flexible and attract exceptional talent from different countries. In addition to providing a long-term residency solution, the UAE Green Visa also offers several benefits for the visa holder’s family.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Tax Exemption for Certain Organizations

Eligible Individuals

Self-employed, skilled workers, investors, and freelancers can apply for UAE Green Visa.

Benefits

Eliminates the requirement of employment to stay in UAE.

Allows sponsorship for unmarried daughters of any age and sons up to 25 years old.

Extended grace period of six months after the 5-year validity.

Documents Required from Freelancers or Self-Employed

A freelance or self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources.

Proof of Emiratization with a bachelor’s degree or specialized diploma.

Evidence of annual income from self-employment for the last two years, totaling at least AED 360,000, or evidence of financial stability for their stay in the UAE.

Documents Required from Skilled Workers

A valid employment contract.

Must be categorized in the first, second, or third occupational level in accordance with the Ministry of Human Resources.

At least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

A minimum salary of AED 15,000 per month.

ALSO READ Pakistan Braces for Heavy Rains Expected Very Soon

Documents Required from Investors

Approval from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

Proof of investment.

Approval from other local authorities.

How to Apply