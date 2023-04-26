TikTok Will Soon Let You Create Custom AI Profile Pictures

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, has shared the news that TikTok is developing a feature to produce AI-generated profile pictures from your photos.

The tool creates headshots that resemble those produced by Prisma Labs’ Lensa app, but since it is integrated into TikTok, users may soon see more AI-generated avatars as they scroll through their feeds.

The process involves submitting three to ten photos and selecting two to five different styles. Once generated, the photos can be downloaded, set as avatars, or posted to TikTok stories. The generation process takes some time.

Here is what it will look like.

TikTok has a NEW generative AI avatar creator! 🤖🎨📷 View thread to see what it can do 👇 pic.twitter.com/TDBbwok6bt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 25, 2023

The examples shared by Navarra appear to be quite fun and also offer a wide range of styles to choose from. Since the feature will be quite simple to use and easily accessible to everyone, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a surge of AI-generated profile pictures on TikTok in the future.

However, keep in mind that this information is only based on a leak and there has been no official news as of yet, so don’t expect to see AI avatars on your TikTok app straight away.

But since the feature seems ready to go, it should not be long before it sees an official launch.