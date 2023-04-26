You Can Finally Use One WhatsApp Account on Multiple Phones

After introducing the highly requested feature to use a single WhatsApp account on secondary devices in 2021, WhatsApp is now bringing another major feature to the table.

You can now use the same WhatsApp account on up to five phones, finally fulfilling the wishes of many. Linking each additional phone to the account is done the same way as linking to WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops.

Each connected phone operates independently, ensuring end-to-end encryption for messages, media, and calls.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Will Let You Lock Chats With Passwords Soon

In addition, if your main phone remains inactive for a considerable duration (although the company has not specified a precise timeframe), you will be automatically logged out of all associated devices as a security measure.

This means that you can now switch between various phones without signing out of WhatsApp. You can have the same WhatsApp account signed in on multiple phones simultaneously.

The update has already been released to all users worldwide, and the distribution will be completed within the next few weeks.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Now Lets You Extract Text from Any Image

Furthermore, WhatsApp is introducing a “simpler method” for linking to associated devices over the next few weeks. Instead of scanning a QR code, you will be able to input your phone number on WhatsApp Web and receive a unique code, which you can utilize on your phone to enable device linking.

This feature is currently being implemented exclusively on WhatsApp Web, but it will be extended to “additional companion devices” in the future.