Here’s When Pakistani Airlines Will Start Hajj Flights

By Haroon Hayder | Published Apr 27, 2023 | 11:06 am
The federal government has announced that Hajj flight operations are set to begin on May 20th, with the last flight for Saudi Arabia scheduled to depart on June 21st.

This information was shared by the federal secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony during a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Talha Mahmood, who emphasized that no compromise would be made on the provision of the best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during this year’s Hajj.

Efforts are underway to complete all Hajj-related arrangements as soon as possible, the Minister stated.

The secretary also informed the meeting that the biometric process for pilgrims would be completed by Friday and that Hajj-related training would begin on Thursday.

He emphasized that it is mandatory for pilgrims to attend the training sessions being organized at the Tehsil and district levels.

