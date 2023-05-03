Motorola Launches New G-Series Phones With Cheaper Prices

Motorola introduced the Moto G 5G a few years ago as its most affordable 5G device. Its successor was unveiled in 2022, and now a new version of the phone has been released. Additionally, the latest iteration of the Moto G Stylus was introduced today. Both models have undergone cost-cutting measures to lower their prices, which has resulted in some limitations on their features.

Moto G 5G (2023)

The biggest difference between the Moto G 5G 2023 and the 2022 model is the chipset. The new model brings a budget Snapdragon 480+ chip instead of the mid-range Snapdragon 750, but that is also why this year’s model is a lot cheaper.

This chip is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage that is expandable through a microSD card slot. The phone boots Android 13 OS out of the box.

Similar to the 2022 version, the new model boasts a 6.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. However, this year’s display has a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, as opposed to the 90Hz on the previous model. The original 2020 version had a larger 6.7-inch 1080p panel.

On the back of the phone, there is a 48MP camera with an aperture of f/1.7, native pixels of 0.8µm (1.6µm after binning), and two 2MP modules – one for depth and one for macro shots. The primary camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

The phone also features an 8MP front-facing camera (f/2.0, 1.12µm) that can record 1080p videos at 30fps and can also be used for face unlocking. Alternatively, users can use the fingerprint reader for unlocking.

The 5,000 mAh battery is capable of 15W wired charging.

The Moto G 5G (2023) will cost only $250 in the US, which is $200 below its predecessor.

Moto G Stylus (2023)

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is equipped with a Helio G85 chipset and is a 4G-only device. It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone features a smaller 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is less ideal for stylus use.

The camera system on the Moto G Stylus (2023) includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and smaller 0.64µm pixels that combine to 1.28µm. The main camera can capture 1080p video at 30fps. In addition, there is a 2MP macro camera at the back, and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies that can also record 1080p video at 30fps.

Just like the Moto G 5G (2023), this one also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The Moto G Stylus 2023 will be available for $200, which is $100 below the last model.

