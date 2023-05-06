Tire Smuggling Costs us Rs. 40 Billion Annually

Ghandhara Tyre CEO Hussain Kuli Khan said that tire smuggling has crippled the industry with a sharp increase in the last 6 months alone. According to reports, the smuggled tires are of inferior quality and are openly available at all main city centers. Despite the lower quality, they are attracting customers due to lower prices in these challenging economic times. “The local industry is playing its role in providing revenue to the exchequer along with providing employment. GTR alone contributes over Rs 4.29 billion annually to the national exchequer” added Hussain. “The industry is already under pressure from the shortage of raw materials and the government’s refusal to open LCs. In our case, the majority of raw material is imported from approved sources, to which we add value to save precious foreign reserves, but the situation has been worsened by the flood of smuggled tires specifically passenger car radial tires,” he added. ALSO READ Diesel Smugglers Start Offering to Sell Cheap Oil to Pakistani Refineries

The local industry is the backbone of any economy, and it comes to the Government to provide protection against these issues. These industries are creating employment opportunities in addition to foreign reserves. Amid the dollar shortage due to the economic crisis and rupee depreciation, the import of tires decreased by 47% in the first half of the current financial year, which has fuelled the illegal tire trade by creating a vacuum, as the import of passenger car tires (HS Code 4011.1000) alone witnessed the decline of 55% on YoY basis.