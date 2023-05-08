Leading UAE Airline Announces Flights to Key European Destination

Etihad Airways has announced that it will launch seasonal flights to Lisbon, Portugal, in an effort to support summer holiday demand.

Commencing on 18 June, the airline will also offer discounted fares to Lisbon, with prices starting at AED 2,995 for flights departing from Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ UAE Workers Urge Employers to Adopt Hybrid Work

According to Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Etihad Airways, the airline is excited to offer reduced fares for its new seasonal service to the Portuguese capital.

The flights will provide travelers with the opportunity to explore the historic nation, taste its famous custard tarts, and learn about the glories of the old empire, he added.

The airline will operate three weekly flights, departing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, while the discount will be available until 17 May for travel between 18 June and 5 October.

ALSO READ Dubai Issues Warning Regarding Messages Scamming UAE Residents

In addition to its recently announced seasonal service to Lisbon, Etihad Airways is also increasing its summer holiday options by resuming flights to Malaga in Spain and Mykonos, an island in Greece.

These destinations are expected to be popular among travelers seeking warm weather, beaches, and Mediterranean culture.