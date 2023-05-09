Congo Virus Claims One Life in Karachi

Officials confirmed on Sunday that the first case of the deadly Congo virus in Pakistan this year has resulted in a patient’s death. Muhammad Adil, a 28-year-old man from Liaquatabad, Karachi arrived at the hospital as an outpatient last Thursday.

The health institution gathered samples from Adil and submitted them to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for examination, as reported by Qasim Siraj Soomro, the Parliamentary Secretary for Health.

The results from the laboratory confirmed Adil’s Congo virus infection. As per reports from health officials, Adil worked as a butcher in meat stores at a supermarket in Liaquatabad and had a history of animal handling.

Adil experienced a fever and a headache on 30 April and took paracetamol pills at home. Two days later, his fever grew and he was taken to Habib Medical Hospital for one day. Subsequently, he started bleeding from his nose and mucous membranes. Dengue and malaria tests came back negative.

Adil’s condition worsened two days later, and he was sent to Ziauddin Hospital in North Nazimabad for critical care. Despite the greatest efforts of the medical professionals, Adil died on 5 May, according to a health department official.

A spokesperson revealed that Adil did not have any animals at home and had not traveled out of Karachi during this time.

The Congo virus has been identified as a potential threat by medical professionals, and this is the first documented case in Pakistan this year. To minimize new outbreaks, it is critical to adopt preventative measures and raise awareness about the virus.