Mobile Internet Services Down in Major Cities Across Pakistan

Mobile internet services are reportedly down in many cities across Pakistan.

The disruption in services emerged as protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Although there has been no official word from relevant authorities, mobile users have reported disruption in services in many cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi.

Service disruption has been reported on all leading mobile networks in the country. However, there is no official word from telcos either regarding the disruption in services.

ProPakistani has approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and mobile operators for a comment on the situation.

This is a developing story.