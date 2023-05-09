Traffic Jams Expected as Protests to Start Across Pakistan Following Imran Khan’s Arrest

Imran Khan’s sudden arrest has sparked panic and anger among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) followers who have decided to take action against the situation.

According to the latest reports, the political party members and followers have already started blocking off traffic at several major avenues across Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Roads such as Murree Road, Faizabad, and Koral Chowk, as well as those near G10 and G11 sectors, have been closed.

Social media updates also state that a countrywide protest will begin across Pakistan after 05:00 PM. The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has imposed Article 144 in the city and has warned of strict action against those that do not comply.

The department is diverting the Faizabad, Khanna, and Koral traffic towards Lethrar Road and Peshawar Road due to protests. It has also been updated that the traffic will experience interruption near Saien Mirchu Darbar stop at Srinagar Highway.

This is a developing story as more people are coming out to join in on the countrywide protests. All travelers are advised to stay up to date and plan their travels accordingly.