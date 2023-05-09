Tecno Camon 20 Series Launched With Dimensity 8050 Chip, AMOLED Screens, and More

Tecno has announced its new Camon 20 smartphone series comprising four phones right off the bat. The lineup includes the Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and the Camon 20 Premiere, but we will be focusing on the first three for this article.

The three phones share most of their specifications, except for their chipsets.

Design and Display

Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, and Camon 20 Pro 5G share a 120Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED display, but only the Pro phones have an optical fingerprint sensor underneath the screen while the vanilla model sticks with a side-mounted sensor. An IP53 rating brings limited water and dust resistance, but it’s better than nothing.

Internals and Software

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is one of the first phones to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8050 SoC, which is a rebadged Dimensity 13oo from last year. The 4G version of the Camon 20 Pro has n Helio G99 chip while the standard Camon 20 features a Helio G85 processor. All three have 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

For software, the phones bring Android 13 with Tecno’s HIOS 13 on top.

Cameras

All three models feature a 64MP main camera accompanied by a 2MP macro shooter on the rear. The Pro 5G variant stands out with the inclusion of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on its main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The other two models include QVGA modules for their third lens.

On the front, all three phones are equipped with a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

In terms of battery capacity, the phones are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries and support 33W charging.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.

Specifications