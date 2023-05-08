Here’s The Easiest Way to Pay Traffic Challan in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has become hyper-active these days in terms of issuing challans to various traffic law offenders.

The sudden upsurge in fines and strict enforcement of rules has brought the payment mechanism into question among the citizens of the twin cities.

Thankfully, the =payment method is quite convenient. The ICTP also mentions various ways one can pay the fine on the e-ticket. You can either pay the challan via the following means:

J-Cash Franchises/Agents/Wallets

Accounts by JS Bank

J-Mobile Franchises or Agent

Mobilink Microfinance Bank or JazzCash

National Bank Branches

Out of these, the most simple way of paying the ICTP challan is through JazzCash. Here’s how it works:

Step One: Download the app from Google Play or Apple App Store and create a JazzCash account against your mobile number.

Step Two: Transfer some amount to your JazzCash account. Can’t pay the fine if you don’t have the money!

Step Three: Scroll down on the main menu and look for the “Traffic Challan” option.

Step Four: Click on the said option and enter your PSID (Payment Slip ID) or challan number that is given in the top-left corner of the ticket.

Step Five: The app will automatically give you the details with an option to pay it instantly. Click “Enter” to pay the challan.

After paying the fine, you can go to the ICTP’s website to check for the payment status of your challan. If the transaction is successful, the status of the challan will be “Paid”.

ICTP has cranked up the heat for drivers involved in offenses such as overspeeding, reckless driving, red light running, wrong parking, driving the wrong way, and other such violations. While the fines are minimal and the payment methods are easy, it is still important to be on guard.