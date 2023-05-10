Federal Board Postpones Papers of SSC Annual Examination

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has postponed papers of the SSC Annual Examination 2023.

In a notification, the FBISE said that the papers scheduled to be held from 10th to 13th May 2023 have been postponed in all examination centers within Pakistan and abroad.

ALSO READ Colleges and Universities in Punjab to Remain Closed on Thursday and Friday

However, the papers on May 15 and afterward will be held as per the schedule already notified. Moreover, the examination schedule of the postponed papers will be notified within due course of time, the notification added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Interior Ministry on Wednesday approved army deployment in Islamabad to address the deteriorating law and order situation.

Due to the law and order situation, multiple roads remain blocked in the federal capital as police and other law enforcement agencies try to diffuse the protestors. Mobile broadband services are also still suspended in the capital.