Punjab Cancels 9th-Class Exam, Closes Educational Institutions

All educational institutions in Punjab remained closed on 10 May, Wednesday. Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Secretary of Higher Education, has announced the delay of the forthcoming Class Ninth paper as well.

These measures were made in reaction to the country’s recent political turbulence, to ensure the safety and well-being of students and employees. New examination dates will be published in due course.

The safety and well-being of students, teachers, and staff are of utmost importance, and these measures aim to ensure that their health and safety are not compromised. The education authorities would most likely closely monitor the situation and offer updates as needed on the rescheduling of examinations and the reopening of the institutions.

The British Council has decided to cancel all examinations scheduled for May 10 as well. This cautious approach is being taken owing to the current uncertain scenario. In contrast, the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Hyderabad and Karachi have decided to continue with their planned exams.