Google’s First Foldable Phone is Here to Rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

The long-rumored Google Pixel Fold has finally arrived alongside the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet through the company’s I/O conference. The Pixel Fold marks Google’s first foldable phone and will go up against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Huawei Mate X series.

Design and Display

Design-wise, Pixel Fold looks like a folding Pixel 7, but with more curves.

Its inner screen is an OLED panel that spans 7.6 inches diagonally. It has a 6:5 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2208 x 1840, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen is made of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) from Samsung and is protected by a plastic layer on top. It offers up to 1,000 nits of HDR brightness and a peak brightness of 1,450 nits.

The foldable’s external screen measures 5.8 inches, with a resolution of 1080 x 2092 and an aspect ratio of 17.4:9. The screen features a 120Hz OLED with Gorilla Glass Victus on top for better durability than the inner screen. There’s 1,200 nits HDR brightness and an impressive peak brightness of 1,550 nits.

Internals and Software

The Pixel Fold is powered by the same hardware as the Pixel 7 series, the Tensor G2 chip with upgraded performance over its predecessor. The Titan M2 security chip is here as well and you get up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM alongside 512 GB UFS 3.1. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The phone runs on the stock version of Android 13.

Cameras

The rear of the device is equipped with a triple camera setup. The primary camera boasts a 48MP resolution with a 1/2″ sensor size, 0.8 μm pixel width, a wide f/1.7 aperture, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally, there is a 10.8 MP ultrawide camera featuring a 1/3″ sensor size, a 10.8 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities Super Res Zoom up to 20x.

The outer screen incorporates a 9.5 MP fixed focus camera with a pixel width of 1.22 μm and an f/2.2 aperture. On the inner screen, there is another 8MP fixed-focus snapper. These cameras can capture 1080p as well as 4K footage at 60 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 4,821 mAh battery onboard and it has support for 30W wired charging, but there’s no charger in the retail box sadly.

The Google Pixel Fold is right up there in terms of foldable pricing too. It costs $1799 at launch and is available in Porcelain and Obsidian color options. It will be available for purchase next month.

Google Pixel Fold Specifications