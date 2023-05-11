Google Pixel 7a Launched With Near Flagship Specs for $499

Google Pixel 7a has just arrived and it brings nearly the same specs as the flagship Pixel 7 but for only $499. This is $50 more than last year’s Pixel 6a, but this is because you now get wireless charging, a 90Hz refresh rate, and more.

Design and Display

The Pixel 7a introduces several new features for the A series. To begin with, its 6.1-inch OLED display now refreshes at 90Hz, matching the refresh rate of the Pixel 7. The screen offers a vibrant 1080p resolution and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability.

When it comes to protection, the phone carries an IP67 rating for both dust and water resistance. Its construction comprises a metal frame and a back panel made of recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic, as emphasized by Google.

Internals and Software

Another notable improvement in the Pixel 7a is the transition to Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, the same as the flagship Pixel 7. This powerful chipset is now coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, an increase from the 6 GB found in the 6a model. You get 128 GB of UFS 3.1 memory with it.

Google has committed to providing 5 years of security updates for the device. You get Android 13 out of the box.

Cameras

The Pixel 7a also brings Super Res Zoom which allows for 8x magnification thanks to the new 64MP camera (a significant upgrade from the previous 12MP). The camera incorporates a 1/1.73″ Quad Bayer sensor, although it is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7’s sensor (50MP, 1/1.31″).

As a result, individual pixels on the 64MP sensor measure 0.8µ before binning occurs. However, the camera compensates for this with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring steady and clear shots.

ALSO READ Google Pixel Watch 2 May Launch Alongside Pixel 8 This Year

Additionally, the ultra-wide camera features a 13MP sensor with 1.12µm pixels and a 120° f/2.2 lens, which benefits from Dual Pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera has also been upgraded to 13MP with 1.12µm pixels, accompanied by a fixed-focus 95° lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera can record impressive 5K video at up to 60fps, while the front camera reaches a maximum of 4K resolution at 30fps.

Battery and Pricing

Sadly, the 4,385 mAh battery is limited to 18W wired charging, which is quite slow for today’s standards, but at least you get wireless charging, which is rare to see among mid-range phones these days. There is no charger in the retail box.

The Google Pixel 7a has a starting price of $499 in the US and you can choose between Charcoal, Sea, and Snow color options.

Google Pixel 7a Specifications