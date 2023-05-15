Google Pixel 6 and 7 Are Plagued With Overheating and Battery Issues

Google Pixel phones are known for their aggravating bugs soon after launch, but Pixel 6 and 7 are reportedly still plagued with issues causing overheating and excessive battery drain.

Numerous Pixel owners have expressed frustration on Google forums as well as Reddit that their phones have started facing issues ever since a recent update to the Google app. An Engadget user also reported that their phone has been performing poorly ever since a new update.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 7a Launched With Near Flagship Specs for $499

The user shared a screenshot of their Pixel’s battery usage menu, which shows the Google app draining a significant amount of battery. He added that this has started causing overheating issues and rolling back the update does not help.

ALSO READ Google’s First Tablet Launched With Tensor G2 and Smart Features

One Reddit user wrote:

Massive battery usage from Google app and to a lesser degree Android System Intelligence. I just went through and did a factory reset, reinstalled most things and it’s still happening. Beyond the battery not lasting the phone is getting really warm so I know it’s harming the battery and potentially the CPU.

Those who tried to reach out to Google have said that the company’s customer support staff hasn’t been very helpful. Some users suspect that this is a server-side problem but it remains to be seen as there is no official response from Google.

I don’t know how to see if the app is trying to call home or on a loop with something like that, but the symptoms remain the same.

The search engine giant is yet to respond to Google’s request to comment.