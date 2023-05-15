Hareem Shah “Threatens” Another Politician With a Scandalous Video

Hareem Shah is in the spotlight for the second time in less than a week, as the TikTok star took to Twitter to ‘threaten’ yet another political leader with a scandalous video.

Shah tweeted on Sunday, that she would be releasing an important video message for Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), the next day (Monday) at 11 am. She stated that the time had arrived for the people of Pakistan to become aware of the wrongdoings of this ‘hypocrite’ maulana.

مولانا فضل الرحمان کے لیے کل صبح 11 بجے اہم وڈیو پیغام جاری کروں گی، وقت آگیا پاکستانی عوام اس ڈھونگی عیاش مولانا کے بھی برے کرتوت جان لے۔ — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) May 14, 2023

Last week, Shah, the queen of controversies, threatened the Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, with objectionable videos if the internet services were not restored shortly, in a similar tweet.

اگر رانا جی نے آج رات تک انٹرنیٹ بحال نہ کیا تو میں نے ساری وڈیوز بحال کردینی ہیں۔ @RanaSanaullahPK — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) May 11, 2023

Internet services had been suspended across the nation following the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader, and former Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan, and the subsequent violent protest.