Hareem Shah “Threatens” Another Politician With a Scandalous Video

By Asma Sajid | Published May 15, 2023 | 10:33 am

Hareem Shah is in the spotlight for the second time in less than a week, as the TikTok star took to Twitter to ‘threaten’ yet another political leader with a scandalous video.

Shah tweeted on Sunday, that she would be releasing an important video message for Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), the next day (Monday) at 11 am. She stated that the time had arrived for the people of Pakistan to become aware of the wrongdoings of this ‘hypocrite’ maulana.

Last week, Shah, the queen of controversies, threatened the Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, with objectionable videos if the internet services were not restored shortly, in a similar tweet.

Internet services had been suspended across the nation following the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader, and former Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan, and the subsequent violent protest.

