iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to Get Huge Camera Upgrades

Apple plans to introduce more differentiating features between the Pro and non-Pro variants of the iPhone 15 series. However, it seems that certain upgrades will also be incorporated into the more affordable models, particularly the camera.

According to a research note by analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities, both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the same main camera found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This upgraded 48MP lens is anticipated to utilize a three-stacked sensor, enabling it to capture more light and thereby enhancing image quality. This information was spotted by MacRumors.

According to Pu, despite the improvements in imaging capabilities, there are reported issues in the supply chain of the stacked sensor. These issues have resulted in low yields, potentially leading to production delays for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Consequently, customers may experience longer waiting times. However, considering that the Pro models are expected to feature the same sensor, this could mean that there will be delays in production for the Pro phones as well.

ALSO READ Here Are All The New Features Coming to iPhone 15 Series

The report did not clarify this potential issue, but it is likely that the two classes of iPhones utilize different lenses sourced from various suppliers. Additionally, it is possible that Apple will reserve the improved video recording features for the Pro versions.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the telephoto units will be omitted from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. With the dedicated Image Signal Processor (ISP) of the A17 Bionic chipset, we can expect the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to deliver superior image quality right from the start.