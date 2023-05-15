Sindh Building Control Authority Launches Decisive Action Against Illegal Construction in Karachi

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has reiterated its commitment to combatting illegal construction throughout Karachi. In a recent meeting, SBCA Director General Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch announced the authority’s decision to take decisive action against such unlawful activities in the city.

During the meeting, Baloch directed officers to enforce strict measures against those responsible for constructing additional floors or portions in multi-storey buildings. Furthermore, he emphasized the need to restore panel hospitals to their intended purposes. Baloch stressed that the Sindh Building Ordinance prohibits the construction and sale of commercial flat units on residential plots, making such practices illegal. Therefore, stern action will be taken against individuals involved in these activities.

ALSO READ Islamabad High Court Stops CDA From Auctioning 1,800+ Tea Stalls and Tuck Shops

Moreover, Baloch highlighted that it is essential for investors to be aware that conducting transactions between contractors, brokers, and buyers is also considered illegal. Consequently, disciplinary action will be taken against those engaged in the issuance of illegal sub-leases.

Under the provisions of the Sindh Building Ordinance, individuals found guilty of non-construction offenses can face up to three years of imprisonment, accompanied by a fine of Rs. 50,000.

ALSO READ CDA Officially Announces Dates for Auction of Commercial Plots in Islamabad

The SBCA’s renewed commitment to addressing illegal constructions underscores its dedication to ensuring the city’s development adheres to proper regulations and guidelines. By cracking down on these unlawful activities, the authority aims to preserve the integrity of Karachi’s architectural landscape and promote a safe and sustainable environment for its residents.

The SBCA’s resolve to take strict action against illegal constructions serves as a reminder to all stakeholders that compliance with building regulations is crucial. The authority’s efforts aim to create a harmonious urban environment where the rule of law prevails and the city can thrive in a well-planned and regulated manner.