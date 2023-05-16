EU to Ban Misleading Battery Life Ads and Enforce Better Repairability

In an effort to improve product labeling within the European Union (EU) and combat deceptive product characteristics, environmental claims, and restrictions on repairability, the European Parliament has formulated new legislation.

The directive aims to address the issue of manufacturers making unsubstantiated environmental claims on packaging and advertisements, such as labeling products as “climate neutral” or “environmentally friendly,” without providing thorough evidence to support these claims.

The drafted legislation also includes provisions for transparent labeling of product repair costs and any potential repair limitations imposed by manufacturers.

Biljana Borzan, VC of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament stated:

The industry will no longer profit from making consumer goods that break just as the guarantee period is over. Consumers will have to be provided with information about the options and cost of repairs in a clear manner. Product labels will inform citizens which goods are guaranteed to last longer and producers whose goods are more durable will profit. The jungle of false environmental claims will end as only certified and substantiated ecological claims will be permitted.

The objective of the new directive is to empower consumers to make well-informed purchasing decisions and promote the availability of genuinely sustainable products from companies.

The European Parliament aims to prohibit misleading claims, such as exaggerated battery life endurance, as well as practices like planned obsolescence and design features that curtail the lifespan of products.

In addition, the accompanying press release highlights that the forthcoming legislation will enforce interoperability with third-party accessories, such as chargers and spare parts, to ensure compatibility and unrestricted functionality across devices.

With the draft already approved, negotiations between the EU Parliament and member countries of the European Union are scheduled to commence shortly.