Lahore Board Extends Class-9 Registration Period

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced an extension of the registration deadline for Class-9 students.

According to a spokesperson from BISE Lahore, schools now have the opportunity to register their students until May 22 without incurring any fines. However, if schools miss this extended deadline, they can still register their students until June 06, 2023, but with a late fee of Rs. 600.

The original registration deadline was set for May 16, and the deadline for registration with a late fee of Rs. 600 was May 30. Additionally, students have the option to register online through the BISE Lahore website, where they will be required to pay an online registration fee of Rs. 1000.

In related news, BISE Lahore announced on Saturday the revised schedule of three papers of SSC-1 that were postponed due to the law and order situation during the recent nationwide protests. The papers will now be held on 15, 17, and 18 May. As per a notification from the board, revised schedules will be sent to the affected students through SMS.