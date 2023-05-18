CDA Demolishes Dozens of Houses in One of Islamabad’s Most Expensive Societies

In a continued effort to reclaim non-developed and under-developed residential sectors from encroachers, the enforcement wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out a successful operation in Park Enclave Phase-I.

A total of 48 houses and over a dozen boundary walls were demolished during the operation.

The operation, aimed at clearing encroachments, highlights the CDA’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of its land. However, it also raises concerns about the civic body’s ability to keep the land mafia at bay, as repeated operations are necessary to remove encroachers.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court ordered the CDA to conduct a comprehensive operation against occupants in Sector F-11.

In compliance with the court’s directives, the CDA demolished 30 illegally constructed houses, 15 shops, and 11 boundary walls on government land. The operation resulted in the recovery of government land worth billions of rupees.

In another significant operation, Member Estate and his team recently conducted a mega operation in Park Enclave Phase III. A total of 50 houses built on government land were demolished, and four individuals were apprehended for obstructing the operation.

These efforts reflect the CDA’s determination to maintain the sanctity of its land and ensure that encroachments are promptly addressed. The demolition of illegal structures and the recovery of government land demonstrate the authority’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting public assets.