Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Launches “Share Pakistan Portal”

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari introduced the ‘Share Pakistan Portal,’ a digital platform designed to enhance focused communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its 100+ diplomatic missions worldwide.

During the launch event, in partnership with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), the foreign minister expressed that this online standardized information system would gather and disseminate the outcomes of public diplomacy initiatives in line with the objectives of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

FM Bilawal highlighted his launch of the ‘Foreign Minister’s Change Management Initiative’ aimed at enhancing the Ministry’s capacity to efficiently fulfill its responsibilities through management reforms.

To implement this initiative, he stated that a group of experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions collaborated to generate ideas for reforms in various areas such as human resources, finance, logistics, communication, counseling, protocol, and community services. Their objective was to digitize processes and streamline rules, policies, and procedures to simplify operations.

He emphasized that his ‘Change Management Initiative’ aimed to foster a work culture that prioritizes results, productivity, and value innovation. The initiative also aimed to decentralize decision-making, bringing it closer to the operational level.

The foreign minister highlighted that the newly launched paperless digital tool, the first of its kind, integrates digital technologies into both public diplomacy’s strategic outreach efforts and the institution itself.

He stated, “It will be used in diplomacy for outreach decision support, drafting strategic communication, translating foreign policy, and analysis of latest trends.”

He extended his appreciation to the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Ministry of Information Technology for their collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in the development of the portal.

He acknowledged that this partnership would enhance the visibility of public diplomacy activities and aid in achieving the desired goals of foreign policy.