GCU Lahore to Get Miyawaki Garden Soon

Government College University (GCU) Lahore is gearing up to create a Miyawaki Garden within its main campus, aiming to enhance its environmental appeal.

In a recent social media post, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi expressed gratitude to Mehmat Celepoglu, the CEO of a prominent oil marketing company, for granting approval for the establishment of an 8 Kanal Miyawaki forest.

Spanning an area of approximately 43,560 square feet, this garden will accommodate 11,000 plants, utilizing the innovative Miyawaki technique.

Additionally, the project will incorporate Urban Foresting with the inclusion of 1,000 mature plants.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the positive impact of the Miyawaki Garden, noting its potential to mitigate noise pollution and contribute to a cleaner environment in the designated area.

With this initiative alone, the main campus will witness the addition of a remarkable total of 12,000 plants.

The project is scheduled to commence on June 1, 2023, signifying an important step toward the fulfillment of this green vision at GCU.