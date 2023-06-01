Dubai Ends Grace Period for Expired Tourist Visas

Dubai has changed its visa rules, after which visitors will no longer be given a 10-day grace period if their tourist visa expires.

Before this change, people could stay in Dubai for an extra 10 days after their visa expired without facing any fines. But now, if someone overstays, they will have to pay a fine of AED 50 per day.

ALSO READ Fuel Shortage Paralyzes Flying Schools in Pakistan

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) is expected to release an official statement about this change today. Other emirates in UAE had already removed the grace period for visit visas, and now Dubai has followed suit.

According to the National, a representative from the ICP confirmed that the grace period for visit visas is no longer applicable. He advised people to apply for a 30-day visa extension if they want to stay legally in the country and avoid overstay fines.

ALSO READ Dubai’s Palm Jebel Ali Masterplan Includes 110 KM Beaches

Local travel agents also confirmed that the 10-day grace period has been removed. A Dubai-based travel agent mentioned that they noticed this change recently.

Similarly, a customer service agent at the Amer service center stated that holders of visit visas issued by Dubai immigration should either apply for an extension or leave the country before their visa expires.

In October 2022, ICP reduced the daily fine for visa overstays from AED 100 to AED 50. New visa options were also introduced, allowing tourists to stay in Dubai for up to 60 days at a time.