Federal Govt Allocates Generous Grants for Development Projects in Islamabad

The federal government has included several proposals to allocate grants for various projects in Islamabad in the upcoming budget.

One of the key proposals is to allocate a grant of Rs. 696.3 million for a jail in Islamabad. Additionally, the budget includes a significant grant proposal of Rs. 1.40 billion for the National Police Hospital.

Recognizing the increasing challenges posed by cybercrime, the budget proposes a grant of Rs. 300 million to modernize the FIA Cybercrime Wing.

Furthermore, it has been decided to establish the headquarters of NACTA in Islamabad. To facilitate the establishment of the NACTA headquarters, a proposal has been made to allocate Rs. 100 million for the purchase of land and building.

In an effort to enhance governance and improve land management, a grant proposal of Rs. 10 million has been put forward for the computerization of land records in rural areas.

The federal budget also highlights the importance of providing security and other benefits to foreigners residing in Islamabad. A proposal to allocate Rs. 100 million has been made to ensure the safety and well-being of foreign residents.

Another significant decision is the construction of the FIA Academy, Training, and Hostel in Zone-IV of Islamabad. Moreover, the budget proposes an initial allocation of Rs. 80 million for land acquisition.

In line with efforts to enhance surveillance and security measures, a proposal has been made to allocate Rs. 112.7 million for the deployment of smart cars for surveillance purposes.

Lastly, the budget proposes a grant of Rs. 300 million for the second phase of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS).