First Shipment of Pakistani Mangoes Arrives in UAE

UAE residents can now enjoy Pakistani mangoes as the first shipment has arrived in the country. This year’s crop is better than last year, resulting in sweeter mangoes and better prices due to the devalued rupee.

According to Mustafa Altaf, Managing Director of Altaf Hussain Trading Co, the first shipment of over 90 containers included Sindhri and Almas varieties known for their excellent quality, ripeness, and aroma.

Other popular varieties like Dusehri, Saroli, Anwar Ratol, Gulas Khaas, and Langra will follow. Mangoes are usually available until September unless heavy rains disrupt the supply.

Mango consignments have started arriving by air, and sea shipments will begin soon. Prices are expected to be the same as last year or slightly lower due to the weak rupee against the UAE dirham. The rupee has fallen significantly in the last several months.

Pakistan is a major exporter of mangoes, supplying to countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Canada, EU countries, and Singapore.

UAE is a top destination for Pakistani mango exports, worth millions of dollars during the three-month season.