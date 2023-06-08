Govt Estimates $1 Billion Savings With New Energy Conservation Measures

The Federal government has estimated around $1 billion in savings through energy efficiency and conservation measures.

According to details, Pakistan’s fuel import bill was $27 billion in 2021-22 which is unsustainable given foreign exchange constraints.

It warrants a concerted effort at the national level, for implementation of energy efficiency and conservation measures across the energy value chain.

National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has formulated EE&C Policy 2023 approved by the Cabinet on 10th May 2023 which aims to achieve an energy saving of 9 million tons of oil equivalent by 2030.

Being a critical element of the 5Es Framework, the Planning Commission estimates potential savings of up to 10-15 percent ( US$ 1 billion) of its primary energy supply through EE&C measures.

The easy-to-deploy short to medium-term administrative measures proposed under this conservation plan are as follows:

The closure of commercial markets at 8 pm

Ban on the incandescent bulbs

Mandatory installation of the conical baffles in the water geysers

NEECA will initiate various demand-side load management programs with DISCOs and gas companies for bulk consumers

The administrative measures for energy conservation could not be enforced. Their implementation still remains a challenge.

Sources said that NEC has approved the nationwide implementation of the administrative EE&C measures listed at serial no. I-IV with effect from 1st July 2023.

Furthermore, the NEC may oversee the implementation of the conservation measures and direct the concerned federal and provincial ministries and departments to enforce them in letter and spirit.