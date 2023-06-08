UAE Issues Important Advisory for Citizens in Canada

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Canada has issued an emergency call for citizens in the country, asking them to move to safety due to apocalyptic wildfires.

Taking to social media, UAE Embassy asked nationals to avoid outdoor activities because of the wildfires, which have worsened the country’s air quality.

The embassy has shared an emergency contact number, 613 565 8822, which people can use during any unfortunate event.

Thousands of people in Canada have been forced to leave their homes as firefighters continue to control the wildfires that have affected nearly 9.4 million acres of land.

Several images have been shared on social media showing Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto covered in thick orange smoke, making it look like an apocalyptic scene from a movie.

The smoke has even engulfed New York City and Washington DC, which are hundreds of kilometers far from the US-Canada border, where wildfires broke out.

According to the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, “From the gloom over Yankee Stadium to the smoky haze obscuring our skyline, we can see it, we can smell it and we felt it. And it was alarming and concerning.”

Meanwhile, an Associate Professor at the School of Population and Global Health at McGill University, remarked that the pollution rate has increased by three to four times than the normal levels due to wildfires.

On Wednesday, the Canadian government confirmed that over 400 wildfires were burning throughout the country, including 239, which were declared “uncontrollable.”