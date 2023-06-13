35 Countries Where Pakistanis Can Migrate Through Investment

Numerous countries now provide residence and citizenship through investment programs, commonly known as golden visa programs.

These programs offer a range of appealing investment opportunities tailored to meet the specific needs of each family.

ALSO READ Abu Dhabi’s Royal Family is Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates Combined

In an increasingly uncertain and ever-evolving world, affluent individuals seek a contingency plan for themselves and their loved ones. They desire a secure haven during times of crisis and enhanced access to global business ventures and lifestyles.

Investing in various residence and/or citizenship options worldwide offers immediate benefits and long-term advantages.

The greater access you possess, the more diversified your assets become, minimizing your vulnerability to regional and global instability. This strategic approach allows individuals to safeguard their future and simultaneously capitalize on global opportunities.

Here is the list of countries that offer citizenship and residence through investment programs.

ALSO READ Former PM Imran Khan Backs Babar Azam to Beat Kohli’s Every Batting Record

Citizenship by Investment

Country Minimum Capital Processing Time Benefit(s) Austria Substantial contribution to the Austrian economy 24–36 months Opportunity to become an EU citizen upon making a substantial capital contribution Malta EUR 738,000 investment 14–38 months An attractive place in which to live or own a second home, strategically located, with excellent air links Montenegro EUR 450,000 8-10 months Free movement to Montenegro, the countries in Europe’s Schengen Area, Russia, and Türkiye North Macedonia EUR 200,000 2-5 months Free movement to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Türkiye, and Europe’s Schengen Area, among others, as well as an e-visa to India Turkiye USD 400,000 120 days Free movement to Türkiye, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, among others Antigua and Barbuda USD 100,000 3-4 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 150 destinations including Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area Dominica USD 100,000 3 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 144 destinations worldwide Grenada USD 150,000 3-4 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 145 destinations including China, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area St. Kitts and Nevis USD 125,000 3-6 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 156 destinations including Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area St. Lucia USD 100,000 3-4 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 146 destinations including Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area Jordan USD 750,000 3 months The right to live, work, and study in Jordan

Residence by Investment

Country Minimum Capital Processing Time Benefit(s) Austria EUR 40,000 in liquid funds, German language skills, permanent accommodation, and more 1-3 months The right of free movement to Austria, the rest of the EU, and Europe’s Schengen Area Cyprus EUR 300,000 2-18 months The right to live and study in Cyprus Greece EUR 250,000 1-2 months The right of free movement to Greece and Europe’s Schengen Area Ireland EUR 500,000 9-12 months The right of free movement to Ireland, Europe’s Schengen Area, and the Common Travel Area Italy EUR 250,000 3-4 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Italy Jersey GBP 1.25 million in real estate and GBP 145,000 in annual taxes N/A The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Jersey Latvia EUR 60,000 1-3 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Latvia Luxembourg EUR 500,000 6 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Luxembourg Malta EUR 175,000 4-6 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Malta Monaco No minimum investment N/A The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Monaco Montenegro No minimum investment 1 month The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Montenegro Portugal EUR 280,000 in real estate Over 18 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Portugal Spain EUR 500,000 20 days The right to live, work, and study in Spain, and free movement to the EU and Europe’s Schengen Area Switzerland CHF 250,000 in annual taxes 3-6 months First-class infrastructure and excellent banking facilities UK Innovative, scaling business 1-8 weeks The right to live, work, and study anywhere in the UK Canada Innovative start-up business 12–31 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Canada Panama EUR 100,000 30 days, or 4-6 months The right to live, work, and study in Panama US USD 800,000 30–36 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in the USA Australia AUD 2.5 million (investor stream) 12 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Australia Hong Kong No minimum investment 4-8 months Strategic location and premier gateway for trade and investment to and from mainland China Malaysia MYR 1 million 3-6 months Long-term multiple-entry visas enabling the applicants and their families to live in Malaysia New Zealand NZD 5 million 8-9 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in New Zealand Singapore SGD 10 million 9-12 months World-class education, healthcare, and transport systems Thailand THB 600,000 2-3 months Long-term, privilege multiple-entry permit as well as luxury, VIP treatment Mauritius USD 375,000 6-8 months The right to live, work, and retire in Mauritius Namibia USD 365,000 3 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Namibia UAE AED 2 million 8 weeks The right to live in any of the seven emirates of the UAE

Via: Henley & Partners