35 Countries Where Pakistanis Can Migrate Through Investment

Numerous countries now provide residence and citizenship through investment programs, commonly known as golden visa programs.
These programs offer a range of appealing investment opportunities tailored to meet the specific needs of each family.
In an increasingly uncertain and ever-evolving world, affluent individuals seek a contingency plan for themselves and their loved ones. They desire a secure haven during times of crisis and enhanced access to global business ventures and lifestyles.
Investing in various residence and/or citizenship options worldwide offers immediate benefits and long-term advantages.
The greater access you possess, the more diversified your assets become, minimizing your vulnerability to regional and global instability. This strategic approach allows individuals to safeguard their future and simultaneously capitalize on global opportunities.
Here is the list of countries that offer citizenship and residence through investment programs.
Citizenship by Investment
|Country
|Minimum Capital
|Processing Time
|Benefit(s)
|Austria
|Substantial contribution to the Austrian economy
|24–36 months
|Opportunity to become an EU citizen upon making a substantial capital contribution
|Malta
|EUR 738,000 investment
|14–38 months
|An attractive place in which to live or own a second home, strategically located, with excellent air links
|Montenegro
|EUR 450,000
|8-10 months
|Free movement to Montenegro, the countries in Europe’s Schengen Area, Russia, and Türkiye
|North Macedonia
|EUR 200,000
|2-5 months
|Free movement to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Türkiye, and Europe’s Schengen Area, among others, as well as an e-visa to India
|Turkiye
|USD 400,000
|120 days
|Free movement to Türkiye, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, among others
|Antigua and Barbuda
|USD 100,000
|3-4 months
|Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 150 destinations including Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area
|Dominica
|USD 100,000
|3 months
|Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 144 destinations worldwide
|Grenada
|USD 150,000
|3-4 months
|Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 145 destinations including China, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|USD 125,000
|3-6 months
|Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 156 destinations including Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area
|St. Lucia
|USD 100,000
|3-4 months
|Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 146 destinations including Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area
|Jordan
|USD 750,000
|3 months
|The right to live, work, and study in Jordan
Residence by Investment
|Country
|Minimum Capital
|Processing Time
|Benefit(s)
|Austria
|EUR 40,000 in liquid funds, German language skills, permanent accommodation, and more
|1-3 months
|The right of free movement to Austria, the rest of the EU, and Europe’s Schengen Area
|Cyprus
|EUR 300,000
|2-18 months
|The right to live and study in Cyprus
|Greece
|EUR 250,000
|1-2 months
|The right of free movement to Greece and Europe’s Schengen Area
|Ireland
|EUR 500,000
|9-12 months
|The right of free movement to Ireland, Europe’s Schengen Area, and the Common Travel Area
|Italy
|EUR 250,000
|3-4 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Italy
|Jersey
|GBP 1.25 million in real estate and GBP 145,000 in annual taxes
|N/A
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Jersey
|Latvia
|EUR 60,000
|1-3 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Latvia
|Luxembourg
|EUR 500,000
|6 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Luxembourg
|Malta
|EUR 175,000
|4-6 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Malta
|Monaco
|No minimum investment
|N/A
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Monaco
|Montenegro
|No minimum investment
|1 month
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Montenegro
|Portugal
|EUR 280,000 in real estate
|Over 18 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Portugal
|Spain
|EUR 500,000
|20 days
|The right to live, work, and study in Spain, and free movement to the EU and Europe’s Schengen Area
|Switzerland
|CHF 250,000 in annual taxes
|3-6 months
|First-class infrastructure and excellent banking facilities
|UK
|Innovative, scaling business
|1-8 weeks
|The right to live, work, and study anywhere in the UK
|Canada
|Innovative start-up business
|12–31 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Canada
|Panama
|EUR 100,000
|30 days, or 4-6 months
|The right to live, work, and study in Panama
|US
|USD 800,000
|30–36 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in the USA
|Australia
|AUD 2.5 million (investor stream)
|12 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Australia
|Hong Kong
|No minimum investment
|4-8 months
|Strategic location and premier gateway for trade and investment to and from mainland China
|Malaysia
|MYR 1 million
|3-6 months
|Long-term multiple-entry visas enabling the applicants and their families to live in Malaysia
|New Zealand
|NZD 5 million
|8-9 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in New Zealand
|Singapore
|SGD 10 million
|9-12 months
|World-class education, healthcare, and transport systems
|Thailand
|THB 600,000
|2-3 months
|Long-term, privilege multiple-entry permit as well as luxury, VIP treatment
|Mauritius
|USD 375,000
|6-8 months
|The right to live, work, and retire in Mauritius
|Namibia
|USD 365,000
|3 months
|The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Namibia
|UAE
|AED 2 million
|8 weeks
|The right to live in any of the seven emirates of the UAE
Via: Henley & Partners