35 Countries Where Pakistanis Can Migrate Through Investment

Numerous countries now provide residence and citizenship through investment programs, commonly known as golden visa programs.

These programs offer a range of appealing investment opportunities tailored to meet the specific needs of each family.

In an increasingly uncertain and ever-evolving world, affluent individuals seek a contingency plan for themselves and their loved ones. They desire a secure haven during times of crisis and enhanced access to global business ventures and lifestyles.

Investing in various residence and/or citizenship options worldwide offers immediate benefits and long-term advantages.

The greater access you possess, the more diversified your assets become, minimizing your vulnerability to regional and global instability. This strategic approach allows individuals to safeguard their future and simultaneously capitalize on global opportunities.

Here is the list of countries that offer citizenship and residence through investment programs.

Citizenship by Investment

Country Minimum Capital Processing Time Benefit(s)
Austria Substantial contribution to the Austrian economy 24–36 months Opportunity to become an EU citizen upon making a substantial capital contribution
Malta EUR 738,000 investment 14–38 months An attractive place in which to live or own a second home, strategically located, with excellent air links
Montenegro EUR 450,000 8-10 months Free movement to Montenegro, the countries in Europe’s Schengen Area, Russia, and Türkiye
North Macedonia EUR 200,000 2-5 months Free movement to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Türkiye, and Europe’s Schengen Area, among others, as well as an e-visa to India
Turkiye USD 400,000 120 days Free movement to Türkiye, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, among others
Antigua and Barbuda USD 100,000 3-4 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 150 destinations including Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area
Dominica USD 100,000 3 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 144 destinations worldwide
Grenada USD 150,000 3-4 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 145 destinations including China, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area
St. Kitts and Nevis USD 125,000 3-6 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 156 destinations including Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area
St. Lucia USD 100,000 3-4 months Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 146 destinations including Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area
Jordan USD 750,000 3 months The right to live, work, and study in Jordan

 

Residence by Investment

Country Minimum Capital Processing Time Benefit(s)
Austria EUR 40,000 in liquid funds, German language skills, permanent accommodation, and more 1-3 months The right of free movement to Austria, the rest of the EU, and Europe’s Schengen Area
Cyprus EUR 300,000 2-18 months The right to live and study in Cyprus
Greece EUR 250,000 1-2 months The right of free movement to Greece and Europe’s Schengen Area
Ireland EUR 500,000 9-12 months The right of free movement to Ireland, Europe’s Schengen Area, and the Common Travel Area
Italy EUR 250,000 3-4 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Italy
Jersey GBP 1.25 million in real estate and GBP 145,000 in annual taxes N/A The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Jersey
Latvia EUR 60,000 1-3 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Latvia
Luxembourg EUR 500,000 6 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Luxembourg
Malta EUR 175,000 4-6 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Malta
Monaco No minimum investment N/A The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Monaco
Montenegro No minimum investment 1 month The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Montenegro
Portugal EUR 280,000 in real estate Over 18 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Portugal
Spain EUR 500,000 20 days The right to live, work, and study in Spain, and free movement to the EU and Europe’s Schengen Area
Switzerland CHF 250,000 in annual taxes 3-6 months First-class infrastructure and excellent banking facilities
UK Innovative, scaling business 1-8 weeks The right to live, work, and study anywhere in the UK
Canada Innovative start-up business 12–31 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Canada
Panama EUR 100,000 30 days, or 4-6 months The right to live, work, and study in Panama
US USD 800,000  30–36 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in the USA
Australia AUD 2.5 million (investor stream) 12 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Australia
Hong Kong No minimum investment 4-8 months Strategic location and premier gateway for trade and investment to and from mainland China
Malaysia MYR 1 million 3-6 months Long-term multiple-entry visas enabling the applicants and their families to live in Malaysia
New Zealand NZD 5 million 8-9 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in New Zealand
Singapore SGD 10 million 9-12 months World-class education, healthcare, and transport systems
Thailand THB 600,000 2-3 months Long-term, privilege multiple-entry permit as well as luxury, VIP treatment
Mauritius USD 375,000 6-8 months The right to live, work, and retire in Mauritius
Namibia USD 365,000 3 months The right to live, work, and study without restriction in Namibia
UAE AED 2 million 8 weeks The right to live in any of the seven emirates of the UAE

 

Via: Henley & Partners

