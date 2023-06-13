Fire Erupts at a Private School in Islamabad [Video]

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 13, 2023 | 4:12 pm

A fire broke out near the boundary wall of Muslim Hands School of Excellence located in the Chak Shehzad area of the capital earlier today.

At present, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage caused by the fire.

However, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and conducting a thorough assessment of the affected area.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Parents and students of Muslim Hands School of Excellence are being reassured that the necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and to restore normalcy in the educational institution.

We will continue to provide updates on the situation as further details emerge.

