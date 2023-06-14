Production and Demand of Energy-Efficient Fans Spirals

The demand for energy-efficient fans has been on the rise in the local market, as customers are replacing their old ceiling and pedestal fans to cut down their electricity bills.

The energy-saving ceiling fans consume an average power of 45-55 watts compared to the traditional ceiling fans which consume electricity from 80 to 130 watts. These fans consume electricity more efficiently from batteries (DC mode) or when converted for solar-based electricity. However, the efficiency of consumption depends upon the raw material, technology, and brands of fans.

According to an estimate, an average household consumes 30 percent of electricity on fans. If consumption is reduced to half, almost 15 percent of electricity bills could be cut. A household, with four energy-saving fans, reduces the consumption of electricity by 70-80 units every month.

Pointing out the increasing demand for this electric home appliance, Rizwan Irfan President Karachi Electric Dealers Association (KEDA) said the sale of energy-saving fans increased by 30- 35 percent in the last few months in the local markets. The prices of the fans have also witnessed a slight increase due to the high demand. The customers have realized that replacing their ceiling fans is not an exercise of spending money but an investment for saving money for the future, he said.

The energy-saving ceiling fans are available in the market from Rs. 7,500 per unit to Rs. 10,000 per unit, depending on the brand, configuration, and style. Several fan manufacturers also provide a remote-control device for managing the speed of fans according to the need and weather.

ALSO READ Surging Fuel Cost Highlights Significance of Indigenous Energy Resources

According to NEPRA Report 2021-22, the peak demand for electricity consumption in June stood at 282,53 MW. If the fans only save 1 percent of electricity, 282 MW of power could be conserved in a month.

Banks and private agencies should work on the launch of replacement and financing schemes of fans mainly for households, SMEs, and not-for-profit sectors such as schools, hospitals, mosques, etc. to work on the swift plan of energy conservation, which does not need any government involvement and support.

The innovation for energy efficiency has brought up a boom in the manufacturing sector of electricity fans across the country, which has scaled up its production manifolds by producing power-saving fans, said Umair Rafique, Chairman Pakistan Electric Fans Association (PEFA).

Initially, these fans were produced in a limited quantity for the target market of remote and rural areas, where citizens could use this fan through a battery. Later, the demand picked up at an accelerated rate in urban areas.

ALSO READ Over Half of Villages in Sindh Have Never Had Electricity

Nearly 100 manufacturers are producing electric fans across the sector to meet the local demand, hence employment and business opportunities have been generated for SMEs, especially in Gujrat and Gujranwala.

Rafique told ProPakistani that the local manufacturers transferred the BLDC technology from China a few years ago to address the increasing demands for electricity conservation due to the high cost of electricity.

We are working for capacity enhancement and more energy efficiency, which will further improve the quality of the fans and bring efficiency in power consumption in the future, the PEFA chief said. According to an estimate by the association, nearly 10 million fans are produced in Pakistan annually.