Over Half of Villages in Sindh Have Never Had Electricity

During a session of the Sindh Assembly, lawmakers were informed that 54 percent of villages lack access to electricity. This was disclosed by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh in response to questions from concerned legislators.

Opposition Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Abdul Rasheed called on the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to explain its performance over the past 15 years.

ALSO READ Govt Estimates $1 Billion Savings With New Energy Conservation Measures

Minister Shaikh stated that it is the goal of the Sindh government to bring electricity to every village. He reported that all of the 8,572 electrified villages were provided power during the PPP’s time.

However, he also stressed the importance of conducting a thorough survey to accurately determine the number of villages that lack electricity and said that the Board of Revenue had been contacted to assist with this effort.

In addition, Shaikh told lawmakers that the Sindh government has been utilizing solar power to bring electricity to rural areas not connected to the grid. He expressed optimism that the power supply situation in the province would see significant improvement in the coming year.

He noted that solar energy is being employed in remote rural areas and pledged that if re-elected, PPP would continue its efforts to electrify off-grid villages. He also pointed out that Thar coal reserves have the potential to supply electricity to the entire country via the national grid.