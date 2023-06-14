News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota Teases The All New C-HR

By Waleed Shah | Published Jun 14, 2023 | 6:21 pm

Toyota revealed the first official teaser for the next-generation C-HR, which will be launching on June 26. “This eagerly awaited event will debut the all-new Toyota C-HR, an exciting and sophisticated compact SUV, featuring edgy design and advanced technologies,” said Toyota Europe.

The rear lightbar indicates that the second-generation C-HR follows the December 2022 concept. If that is the case, it will be even more outlandish than the 2016 model.

The C-HR will again prioritize design over utility. It has Crown, Prius, and Aygo X front fascia. The rest of the body, as shown in the concept photos, will likely feature angular lines and a strange silhouette.

The C-HR will reportedly debut in the ASEAN markets soon after its debut in Europe. The report states that the final price and specifications will be revealed during the formal launch.

C-HR will debut in various markets as the direct competitor to Honda HR-V Hybrid. Its price and features will be the biggest choice determinants in terms of buying decisions.


