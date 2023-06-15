CDWP Clears 25 Development Projects Worth Rs. 236.7 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared 25 development projects worth Rs. 236.71 billion during its meeting under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.

The forum considered 29 projects related to the Ministry of National Food Security, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Cabinet Division, Ministry of Communication, and Ministry of Education & Professional Training.

The forum approved the Pakistan-Korea Joint Program on Certified Seed Potato Production worth Rs. 985.067 million, the Professional Capacity Building & Extension in Agriculture TEVT National Reform Program worth Rs. 4,000 million, and the Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in Bannu Basin & Kohat Plateau (Phase –V) worth Rs. 1,050 million with the (direction to rationalize the cost).

The meeting recommended the Reconnaissance Survey of Mineral Resources RSMR (Phase-II) worth Rs. 1,060 million with direction to (rationalize the cost), Installation, On- Grid Solar Power System at PNRA Buildings worth Rs. 80.63 million, Implementation of Online Billing Solution (Sehel) Under Public Financial Management Reforms at Federal/Provincial levels worth Rs. 1,995.710 million with direction to (rationalize the cost), and Procurement of Equipment for Establishment of Cancer Hospital in ICT worth Rs. 7,476.010 million, National Health Program worth Rs. 6,382,783 million.

Similarly, the forum also cleared the construction of Paharpur _ Sidra Morr (N-55) Road D.I Khan Development Package Worth Rs. 2,678.251 million, Upgradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Tajazai Road (N-55) D.I, Khan Development Package worth Rs. 9,224.950 million, and the construction of Bhong Interchange on Sukkur Multan Motorway (M – 5) at its intersection with Bhong – Sadiqabad (Revised) worth 1,826.569 million.

The forum okayed the construction of the Interchange on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (Lsm) at Salloke worth Rs. 1,606.444 million, construction of Jamal Din Wali Interchange on Sukkur Multan Motorway (M-5) worth Rs. 1,448.502 million, construction of Interchange at Taraygarh On Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway (M-3) to Facilitate People of Warburton, District Nankana Sahib worth Rs. 1,596.529million, and Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works worth Rs. 9,963.607 million.

It cleared funds for the establishment of Qasim Rail Freight Terminal at Load Out Station, Karachi worth Rs. 4,293.068 million, and Action to strengthen performance for the Inclusive and Responsive Education Program ASPIRE Rs. 525.78 million and construction of an Interchange at M-3 Abdul Hakim Motorway at Essan, Saharanpur District Sheikphura worth Rs. 1,332.828 million.

The CDWP recommended the construction of the Khwazakhela -Besham Expressway worth Rs. 79,130.878 million, the construction of the Sindh Coastal Highway worth Rs. 16, 204.303 million, and the Kachhi Canal Project Restoration of Flood Damages 2022 for Rs. 8,569.25 3 million.

The CDWP further approved a program for the elimination of Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Infection in ICT, GB, and AJK worth Rs. 35,411.950 million, and the National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Program to reduce Stunting & other forms of Malnutrition worth Rs. 8,583.3 million.

It okayed the Revised PC-1 for the Dubaization of Rawalpindi Khuata Road over Sihala Railways Pass & Khauta bypass worth Rs. 23845.020 million, and provision of Basic Education facilities in Educational Institutional of ICT under FDE worth Rs. 7490.596 million with directions to rationalize the cost.