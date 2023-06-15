Indonesian Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid To Be Exported Across Asia

Indonesia-made Toyota Yaris Cross exports will begin after its line-off ceremony.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia’s (TMMIN) Karawang plant in West Java produces the Yaris Cross, the second hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) after the Innova Zenix, for domestic and export markets. Regarding this development, Toyota Indonesia’s President Director Warih Andang Tjahjono said,

The Indonesian-made Yaris Cross, with an 80 percent local content ratio, for both the hybrid and petrol (ICE) versions are also exported to countries in Asia and Latin America and will contribute to Indonesia’s economic growth.

Toyota Indonesia intends to sell over 22,000 hybrid and petrol Yaris Crosses to Asia and Latin America in 2023. By 2025, it plans to export 40,000 Yaris Cross units of both types to various markets. The company will increase exports to Africa this year. For now, the international Toyota Yaris Cross launch details are sparse.

The DNGA-based Yaris Cross is said to underpin Daihatsu Rocky, which is also a subcompact crossover SUV.