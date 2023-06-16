Daycare Centers Are Now Mandatory in Public and Private Offices

President Dr. Arif Alvi has granted approval to the new ‘Daycare Centres Bill 2023.’ The bill mandates that both public and private sectors in the federal capital establish daycare centers to assist employees with children.

According to the bill, the federal government must ensure that departments employing a minimum of 70 individuals establish daycare centers.

Failure to comply with this law will result in a fine of up to Rs. 0.1 million after an initial warning and repeated non-compliance may lead to a prison sentence of up to six months.

Senator Quratulain Marri initially introduced this bill on 12 November 2018, to address the lack of childcare facilities in public and private organizations.

The bill acknowledges the substantial representation of women in the country’s population, especially in urban areas, where an increasing number of women serve as primary or secondary earners.

To rectify the current shortcomings, the Day Care Centres Act mandates that all public and private entities establish daycare centers.

Many existing centers either lack affordability or provide inadequate services, such as subpar hygiene and nutrition. There have also been reports of abusive practices in certain centers.

To address these concerns, the bill proposes the establishment of a government body comprising officials and civil society members.

This body will be responsible for overseeing, facilitating, and enforcing the ‘Daycare Centres Act’ in both public and private organizations, ultimately providing better support for working women.