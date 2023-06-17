15 Visa-Free Destinations UAE Residents Can Visit During Eid Holidays

Eid Al-Adha, the highly anticipated festival of sacrifice, is just around the corner for residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This occasion brings along a fantastic opportunity for a well-deserved break, as UAE residents can look forward to a generous six-day vacation.

Based on astronomical calculations, Eid Al-Adha is most likely to occur on 28 June. However, it is worth mentioning here that the exact dates may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.

Nevertheless, the anticipated holidays are likely to commence on 27 June. With an additional three days off for Eid, coupled with the forthcoming weekend, UAE residents will enjoy long holidays.

This extended break not only provides an opportunity for rest and relaxation but also presents an ideal chance to plan a vacation and explore new destinations.

Another advantage of the Eid Al-Adha holidays is that they coincide with the final week of term for many schools. This allows families to make the most of the extended break by escaping the scorching summer temperatures in the UAE.

Here are the 15 visa-free destinations that UAE residents visit during the extended Eid Al-Adha break: